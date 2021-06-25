Silver Alert issued for missing Davis County man with memory issues, epilepsy

CLEARFIELD, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who has dementia, Alzheimer's and epilepsy.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for 63-year-old Jerry Van Hermann.

He was last seen Friday morning around 9:45 a.m. around 1100 S. State Street in Clearfield, boarding a UTA bus headed for Ogden. He was wearing a gray zip-up jacket, blue pants, black cowboy boots and a black baseball cap.

He's described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5'10" and weighing 129 pounds. He also has a tattoo on his left upper arm that says "Beth," and he has sores on his forehead.

Police said Van Hermann hasn't taken his epilepsy medication last night or today.

They added that he also has a traumatic brain injury and is deaf in one ear.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Clearfield Police at 801-525-2806.