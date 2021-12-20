Silver Alert issued for missing, endangered South Salt Lake man

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing man Monday who was last seen two days prior.

Mark Eugene Hudgins, 64, was last seen Saturday afternoon at Grace Mary Manor, located at 19 W. Gregson Avenue in South Salt Lake.

Police consider him endangered due to having a traumatic brain injury, diabetes and hypothyroidism. They say he may also be disoriented. He also left without a coat or shoes (possibly wearing sandals) and does not have a cell phone.

Hudgins is 5’11”, approximately 150 pounds, has gray/white hair, a shaved head, a long beard, blue eyes, a tattoo on his upper left arm, and forearm tattoos.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.