Silver Alert issued for missing Hurricane man with dementia, heart condition

HURRICANE, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Hurricane man suffering from dementia and a heart condition.

David George Wright, 72, was last seen Wednesday night at his home in the Dixie Springs area. Hurricane City police say Wright left the home at around 10 p.m. and did not take his phone or wallet.

Wright was driving a beige 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Utah license plate V324MN.

Family members say Wright often visits fast food restaurants in the Washington County area.

Wright is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 lbs., with blue eyes, gray hair and a goatee. When he left the home, he was wearing Levis jeans, a dirty gray shirt and possibly a hat.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts should contact the Hurricane Police Department.