LOGAN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing Logan woman with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Authorities say 77-year-old Danece Robson was last seen around noon in the 2000 North block of 1500 East. She was in a 2018 silver Toyota Rav4 with Utah license F526GD.

Robson was wearing dark-colored pants and shirt, and is also with a small white dog.

According to the alert, Robson is 5'4" and weights 130 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes.