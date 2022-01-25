Silver Alert issued for missing man out of Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a man who was last seen at the Weber County Jail.

Marvin Hennessy, 58, was last seen around 12 a.m. (midnight) on Monday. His destination was unknown, and the alert did not state whether he was an inmate. It was not provided wh

He is described as a white man, 6'1", 165 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

No photos or description of his clothing were provided.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Ogden City Police at 801-395-8221.