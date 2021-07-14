Utah Silver Alert issued for missing man out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing man last seen in South Salt Lake City.

Asdeshir Sajjadi is a 65-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 156 pounds and is of Middle Eastern descent.

It is unknown what clothing he may be in.

He was last seen in the area of 2857 S. 500 E. in South Salt Lake at midnight on Saturday, May 1 2021.

He may be driving a 2000 red Mitsubishi Mirage. His destination is unknown.

If you have any information or know where he is, contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.