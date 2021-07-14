Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Silver Alert issued for missing man out of South Salt Lake

items.[0].image.alt
South Salt Lake Police Department
Photo taken in May 2021
Untitled design-31.jpg
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:22:47-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a missing man last seen in South Salt Lake City.

Asdeshir Sajjadi is a 65-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 156 pounds and is of Middle Eastern descent.

It is unknown what clothing he may be in.

He was last seen in the area of 2857 S. 500 E. in South Salt Lake at midnight on Saturday, May 1 2021.

He may be driving a 2000 red Mitsubishi Mirage. His destination is unknown.

If you have any information or know where he is, contact South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere