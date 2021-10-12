Silver Alert issued for missing Price man

PRICE, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for a missing 70-year-old Price man last seen Friday at a trailer park.

Guadalupe (Lupe) Molinar was last known to be at the Indian Hills Trailer Park at noon Friday, according to the alert.

Molinar stands 6'2" and weighs 235 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last wearing a thing tan flannel shirt with red and green stripes.

Police say Molinar has recently shown signs of dementia, and is known to frequent convenience stores and fast food restaurants in Price. The alert added that he walks with difficulty and shuffles when he does.

Anyone with information on Molinar is asked to call 435-637-0890.