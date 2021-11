PROVO, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing Provo man who authorities say suffers from dementia.

John Stapleton, 62, was last seen at 8 a.m. wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, and mismatched black and white shoes.

It's believed Stapleton was headed to a Smith's or Walmart in Orem.

Stapleton is 5'10" with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Stapleton is asked to call police at 801-852-6211.