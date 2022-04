SALT LAKE CITY — Police are looking for a missing man with dementia who reportedly walked away from his home in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Dennis Dau, 75, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 1500 South and 1200 West. He was wearing dark blue pants, brown boots, and an "oversized jacket" that is dark blue on top and light blue on bottom.

Police describe him as bald with a white beard, blue eyes, 5'10" and 200 pounds.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.