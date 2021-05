SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing Salt Lake County woman with dementia.

Maria Escarciga, 78, was last seen around 7 a.m. in the Bluffdale area of 15000 South 1300 West, driving a gray Nissan Altima with body damage to the rear side of the car. The car has Utah license Z463GB.

Authorities say Escarciga has dementia and sounded "confused" while driving and "cannot get home."

Escarciga was wearing a black and gray sweater, blue shirt and black pants.