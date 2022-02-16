Silver Alert issued for missing Sandy woman with dementia

DRAPER, Utah — Police are asking the public to help them find a missing elderly woman with memory issues.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 90-year-old Sandy resident Agnes Carter. She was last seen Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. at a Harmons grocery store located at 11400 S. 700 East in Draper.

Authorities are worried because they say she has dementia.

Carter is described as a white woman, 5'1" tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

She may be driving a silver 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser with Utah license plate number C87 4XQ.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.