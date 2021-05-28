Silver Alert issued for missing South Jordan couple; Possibly in Tooele area

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man and woman from who both have memory issues.

Jose Polaco, 89, and his wife Maria Polaco, 82, were last seen leaving their home in South Jordan around 11 a.m. Friday.

Police are asking the public to help find the couple because Maria has dementia, and Jose also suffers from memory loss.

Jose was last seen wearing a white shirt, a green or grey jacket, blue jeans and a brown cowboy hat. Maria was wearing a black v-neck t-shirt and blue jeans.

South Jordan Police Jose and Maria Polaco

Jose is 5'4", 170 pounds, has medium-length grey hair and brown eyes. Maria is 5'4", 140 pounds, has medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

South Jordan Police believe the couple left in a black 2014 Nissan Altima with license plate number E99 3RA.

Police also believe they may be in the Tooele area.

Anyone who sees the Polacos should call the SJPD at 801-840-4000.