Silver Alert issued for missing South Ogden woman with dementia

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a woman with dementia who was last seen Friday morning in South Ogden.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for 85-year-old Joyce Clifton.

She was last seen around 11 a.m., driving a green Volvo S80 with Utah license plate number 0444M near 850 E. 5300 South. Her destination was unknown.

Clifton is described as a white woman who is 5'2", 120 pounds, very thin, with brown hair and brown eyes. It was also not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call police at 801-395-8221.