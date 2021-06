TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing Taylorsville man officials say suffers from dementia.

Allen Short, 81, was last seen at 9:49 a.m. at the Legacy Village care center at 5472 South 3200 West.

Short is described as being 5'8" and weighing 180 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Short's whereabouts should contact the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 or dial 9-1-1.