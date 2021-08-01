Silver Alert issued for missing West Jordan man

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking the public to help locate a missing man from West Jordan.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday afternoon for 63-year-old Nelson Alequin-Torres, who was last seen Saturday around 8 p.m. at a Smith's grocery store at 7100 S. Redwood Road.

Alequin-Torres is 5'4", weighs approximately 140 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. He also is missing the middle finger on his right hand, officials say.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black jogging pants with white stripes, and may be driving a blue Dodge Journey SUV.

Authorities say they are worried because he has a history of strokes.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Salt Lake County dispatch at 801-840-4000.