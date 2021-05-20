Silver Alert issued for missing West Jordan man with Alzheimer's

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 66-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's and epilepsy and was last seen in West Valley City.
Benjamin Cuamaba-Campos wandered away after being seen Wednesday near 5600 West 2400 South.
Anyone with information on Cuamaba-Campos' whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-840-4000.
SILVER ALERT: 66yo Benjamin Cuamaba-Campos of West Jordan was in WVC & wandered away. He was spotted near 5600 W 2400 S on 5/19. Cuamaba-Campos has Alzheimer’s and epilepsy. Please see physical description in following tweet.— WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 20, 2021
Please call 801-840-4000 with any info. pic.twitter.com/onSslFOfnt