Silver Alert issued for missing West Jordan man with Alzheimer's

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 66-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer's and epilepsy and was last seen in West Valley City.

Benjamin Cuamaba-Campos wandered away after being seen Wednesday near 5600 West 2400 South.

Anyone with information on Cuamaba-Campos' whereabouts is urged to call police at 801-840-4000.