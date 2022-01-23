Silver Alert issued for missing West Valley man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued out for a 58 year-old man missing out of West Valley City.

West Valley Police are asking for the public's help in locating Randy Bond, 58, who was last seen at the Traditions Care Facility located at 2938 South Redwood Road. He has been missing since Saturday afternoon.

It is unknown where he may be heading. Authorities are concerned as he has the cognitive abilities of a 10 year-old.

He is 5'9" and weighs 200 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper gray hair and beard with blue eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact West Valley Police at 801-840-4000.

