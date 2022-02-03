Silver Alert issued for missing woman from Sanpete County

SANPETE CO., Utah — Utah authorities issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Sanpete County on Thursday.

Margaret Shirleen Peterson, 86, has special needs and suffers from dementia, according to police.

She was last seen Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:15 a.m. at 55 South 200 East in Ephraim.

It's not known where she might be headed. But, students at Snow College were assisting in the search Thursday and all All LDS buildings and schools were being searched.

Ms. Peterson was last seen wearing a teal night shirt. Police said she also occasionally suffers from hallucinations because of her medical condition.

She is 4'10" tall, weighing 85 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police were asking all residents of Ephraim to check their sheds, garages, vehicles and outside surveillance cameras for any sign of Ms. Peterson.

If you know of her whereabouts you're encouraged to contact police immediately.