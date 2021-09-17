Silver Alert issued for missing woman with dementia last seen in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman and at-risk woman who hasn't been seen for several days.

Salt Lake City Police issued a Silver Alert Friday afternoon for 61-year-old Laura Christina Bullock.

Bullock resides in SLC, but she was last seen near in Murray near 400 W. Winchester Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The alert describes her as 4'11", 100 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. It was not known what she was wearing or where she was headed when last seen.

She is considered at-risk because she has dementia.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-170577.