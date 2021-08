SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police on Monday issued a Silver Alert for a man they said was missing.

76-year-old Ronald Weirda was last seen around 11 a.m. near 800 S. Conner Street. He was described as a white man, 6'1" tall, with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and white striped pants.

Police said Ronald had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and required heart medication.

If you know Ronald's whereabouts you are urged to contact police immediately.