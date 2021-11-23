Silver Alert issued for Sandy woman with Alzheimer's

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing woman who they say has Alzheimer's disease.

Penny K. Grant, 77, was last seen Monday at about 1 p.m. near 10600 S. 390 East in Sandy. She was driving a white and gray 2001 Buick Regal with a gray stripe on the bottom and a small spoiler on the back. It has Utah license plates with the number "151 MVC."

Grant was wearing a white shirt with either pink or purple polka dots, along with gray pants. She is 5'4", 146 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call police dispatch at (801) 799-3000.