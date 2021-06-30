Watch
Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake 57-year-old with mental health issues

South Salt Lake Police
Silver alert issued for 57-year-old Susan A. Lavender
Posted at 9:34 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:34:52-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Police issued a Silver Alert Tuesday evening for a woman who walked away from her rehabilitation center in South Salt Lake.

57-year-old Susan A. Lavender was last seen around 1:45 p.m. leaving Avalon Valley Rehabilitation, located at 2472 S. 300 East.

Her destination was unknown, and police say she has a history of hitchhiking.

She was wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt. She is 5'6" tall, weighs 150 pounds, and she has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say she has bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call SSLPD at 801-840-4000.

