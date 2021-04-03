Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake woman with dementia

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Silver Alert was activated Friday night for a woman who has dementia.

Laura Christene Bullock, 61, was last seen shortly after 4:10 p.m. at 315 W. 3300 South in South Salt Lake. Her destination was unknown.

She is described as a white woman with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5'0" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. She also has pierced ears.

No photo was provided.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 801-840-4000.