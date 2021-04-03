Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for South Salt Lake woman with dementia

Posted at 11:03 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 01:10:56-04

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Silver Alert was activated Friday night for a woman who has dementia.

Laura Christene Bullock, 61, was last seen shortly after 4:10 p.m. at 315 W. 3300 South in South Salt Lake. Her destination was unknown.

She is described as a white woman with red hair and blue eyes. She is 5'0" tall, weighs 100 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes. She also has pierced ears.

No photo was provided.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 801-840-4000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere