ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Silver Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a missing St. George man who suffers from Alzheimer's.

Lee Albert Phillips, 77, was last seen walking his black and white dog in the area of 301 South and 1200 East at around 11:30 a.m.

Officials don't know Phillips' destination, but he was wearing a light t-shirt and jeans. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with white/gray hair and gray eyes.

Anyone with information on Phillips is asked to call 435-627-4300.