Silver Alert issued for Utah County man

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The Utah County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a missing man.
Gregory Williamson, 59, was last seen Wednesday morning at about 8 a.m. in Eagle Mountain, where he resides. He was driving a blue Mazda 3 with Utah license plate 5P1UY, but his destination was unknown.
Police described Williamson as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5'10" and weighing 220 pounds.
It was not known what he was wearing when last seen, and a photo has not been provided at this time.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call the UCSO at 801-794-3970 or 9-1-1.