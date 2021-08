PAYSON, Utah — Law enforcement issued a Silver Alert for a missing Utah County woman on Tuesday.

Authorities said Arleene Horton, 78, left on foot out the back door of the Beehive Home at 661 East 700 South at noon Tuesday.

Ms. Horton suffers from dementia and left with a walking stick, police said.

She was described as 5'5" tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know of Ms. Horton's whereabouts you're urged to contact police immediately.