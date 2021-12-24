Silver Alert issued on Christmas Eve for missing SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert was issued on Christmas Eve for a missing 77-year-old woman who suffers from progressive dementia.
Sammie Ellis was last seen Friday morning near 993 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City.
Police say Ellis is wearing a blue, white and gray sweater, along with a dark Nike beanie, dark pants and shoes. She is also carrying a black purse and blue roller suitcase.
It's believed Ellis is attempting to go to Salt Lake City International Airport.
Along with progressive dementia, Ellis also suffers from paranoia.