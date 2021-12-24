Silver Alert issued on Christmas Eve for missing SLC woman

SALT LAKE CITY — A Silver Alert was issued on Christmas Eve for a missing 77-year-old woman who suffers from progressive dementia.

Sammie Ellis was last seen Friday morning near 993 South and 1000 East in Salt Lake City.

Police say Ellis is wearing a blue, white and gray sweater, along with a dark Nike beanie, dark pants and shoes. She is also carrying a black purse and blue roller suitcase.

Salt Lake City Police Department Security camera screengrab of Ellis on Friday morning.

It's believed Ellis is attempting to go to Salt Lake City International Airport.

Along with progressive dementia, Ellis also suffers from paranoia.