Silver Alert: Missing Provo man last seen leaving Salt Lake County Jail

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday night for a missing elderly man with dementia and other issues.

John Michael Hayden, 76, was last seen early Thursday morning around midnight.

Hayden lives in Provo, but his last known location was the Salt Lake County Jail, according to the alert. His destination was unknown. Officials did not state whether he was being held at the jail or if he was there for another reason.

Police said Hayden has dementia, neuropathy (nerve damage) and disability with his hands. He is also reportedly suicidal and "violent with law enforcement."

He is described as a white man, 5'8", 220 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. No photos were provided.

Police said he has "recent" cuts or scars on his left wrist. It was not known what clothing he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 801-852-6211.

__________

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, free and confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org