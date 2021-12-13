Silver Alert issued for missing West Jordan man with Alzheimer's

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man who has Alzheimer's disease.

Benjamin Cuama Campos, 66, was last seen around midnight Friday in the area of 2750 W. 7550 South in West Jordan. He was wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a jacket in an unknown color, and sandals.

Campos described as a white man, 4'8", 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has Alzheimer's and epilepsy, and he frequently walks around the area of 7800 South and 2700 West.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 801-840-4000.