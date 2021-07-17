Watch
SILVER ALERT: Orem Police looking for missing 82 year-old woman

Posted at 6:40 AM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 08:40:10-04

OREM, Utah — Orem Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 82 year-old woman who went missing Friday night.

Judith Jane Wright, 82, was last seen in the are of 740 North 300 E around 9:00 PM Friday night. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, tennis shoes, and either a gray or brown sweater. She has been diagnosed with dementia, but is known to be very mobile and may likely be headed to a nearby gas station, park, or church.

If you have seen Judith or know where she might be, please call Orem Police at 801-229-7070

