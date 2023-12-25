Silver Alerts issued for men in Sunset and Midvale; both have serious health conditions

MIDVALE, Utah — Two Silver Alerts have been issued for men reported missing on December 24 and possibly in danger.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph Ntibamenya, 61, of Midvale, who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

He is described as being 5'8" and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He is blind and schizophrenic, with heart problems, and was last seen at 7865 South Brigham Junction Blvd.

If located, please call the Midvale Police Department at 801-840-4000.

A second Silver Alert has been issued for Harley Dee Christensin, 79, of Sunset, who was last seen wearing a Harley Davidson coat, blue jeans, a bright orange shirt, and a gray hat.

He is described as being 6'2'' and 220 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, and suffers from dementia.

He is on medications for dementia and a recent surgery.

He drives a 2006 maroon Honda Ridgeline and may be heading toward the Layton area.

If located, please call the Sunset Police Department dispatch at 801-451-4150.

If located, please call the Midvale Police Department at 801-840-4000.