1,300 customers without power in Snow Canyon area after unknown issue

VEYO, Utah — Around 1,300 customers in the Snow Canyon area of southern Utah are waking up to no power following an unknown issue with the power lines.

Rocky Mountain Power says the outage was first reported around 4:30 a.m., Tuesday. The utility company says that something on the lines caused a trip, but they aren't sure what.

According to Rocky Mountain Power, crews are currently checking the lines, but they add that there are a large number of lines to inspect. At this point, there is no estimated time of restoration.

