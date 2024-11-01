Watch Now
Police investigating sexual assault reports on Utah Tech campus

Utah Tech University Police
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police at Utah Tech University say they are searching for a suspect in connection to two sexual assault reports on campus.

According to the department, they were first called to the area of Campus View Suites 1 at 3:00 a.m. Friday on reports of an attempted sexual assault. When they arrived they were told about a second attempted assault in the same building.

Officers secured the building and have remained there since the reports. They believe they have narrowed down the investigation to a single male suspect for the incidents.

Officers are now working to apprehend the suspect.

FOX 13 News has reached out for more information and will update this article when we learn more.

