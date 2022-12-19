'Such a great kid;' Box Elder Co. community devastated after teen killed in river crash

CORRINE, Utah — The teenager killed after crashing his car into the Bear River last week has been identified, with friends calling him "fun, sweet, and talented at everything he did."

Case Holmes was driving to Box Elder High School in a dense fog early Friday when he failed to turn at an intersection, sending him crashing into the river. The 17-year-old was pronounced dead hours later after his car was found upside down in the water.

Days after his death, friends of Holmes remain devastated over his loss.

In a GoFundMe page created to raise money to buy a headstone or cemetery bench, a family friend mourned Holmes and shared memories of the teen.

"He was always ready for the next outing and adventure. He was respectful, hardworking, and responsible," wrote Julia DeBry Andersen. "He was such a great kid and we will dearly miss him in our home."

Investigators say the fog likely contributed to the crash.

A funeral for Holmes is scheduled for Thursday.