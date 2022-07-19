Taylorsville family asks for help in finding missing 14-year-old girl

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville family is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Taneil Shields was last seen at her residence in Taylorsville, Utah, around noon on July 4, 2022.

While her mom was taking a nap, Taneil left the home and has not been heard from since.

When last seen, Taneil was wearing a pair of blue jeans with holes, a black and white button up jersey, black and white high-top Vans, with her hair straight.

She left her cell phone and all of her belongings behind.

Taneil’s family is extremely worried for her well-being.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taneil Shields, please contact Detective Dean with the Taylorsville Police Department at 801-840-4000 and refer to case number TY-22-21608.