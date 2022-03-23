Utah contractor, Facebook offer $100K for info. on noose left at data center construction site

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — For the second time in four months, construction at the future Meta/Facebook data center in Eagle Mountain was shut down because of an apparent racist threat.

On Friday, a noose was found at the site, according to contractor Mortenson Construction. Both the contractor and Meta are offering a $100,000 reward to anyone with information about who planted a noose at the site.

According to the contractor, work was shut down Monday to address the issue with workers. Construction resumed Tuesday.

In November, workers twice found racist graffiti at the same construction site, police have said. The second time, “Kill a [N-word] day 11/29″ was found scrawled on portable toilets.

At the time, the site’s approximately 1,300 workers were called into a meeting to address the issue as construction was shut down for the day. A $50,000 reward was offered, but no perpetrator was identified, according to Meta and Mortenson.

