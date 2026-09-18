Hiker killed in lightning strike moments after summiting Mount Timpanogos

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A hiker was killed after being struck by lightning moments after reaching the summit of Mount Timpanogos early Friday.

The 19-year-old man was with a group that had hiked to the top of the mountain at around 6 a.m. when a severe thunderstorm moved into the area.

After the group moved to find shelter, a lightning strike hit the structure they had found, injuring multiple people.

The unidentified 19-year-old was pronounced dead near the summit, despite rescue efforts by those in the group.

The others injured were treated by crews from the Utah County Search and Rescue Team, although their condition was not shared.

"Due to the location and severe weather conditions, the rescue operation presented significant challenges for responders," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office added that the incident was a reminder about how quickly weather conditions can change in Utah's mountains, and recommended hikers check weather forecasts being heading out on the trail.

"For those hiking in the mountains, don't wait for the storm to arrive before making your way off exposed terrain," the office shared. "Build enough time into your hike to get to a safe location before thunderstorms develop or move into the area."