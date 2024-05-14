Are these yours?? Utahn searching for owner of wedding rings

SALT LAKE CITY — "Grumpy T" Wilson is a long-time volunteer for the Utah Food Bank's Bennion Mobile Pantry, but last month he found something completely different he's sure the rightful owner wants back.

A set of diamond wedding rings.

Grumpy has volunteered for the Food Bank at 6255 South 2200 West each Monday for the past four years, providing 510 families with 50-70 pounds of food at no cost, which provides them with much needed help.

But now he desperately wants to find whoever lost these diamond bands.

"Weddings are pretty important things," says Grumpy, and though people lose things all the time and may replace them, "It isn't the same ring when you said 'I do'." He wants the owner to find him, or as he calls himself, "the old, fat guy with a walker directing traffic" during his shift at the Food Bank. If the right description is offered, he will happily return them.