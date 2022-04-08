Watch
Utah Silver Alert activated for 66-year-old Salt Lake City woman with dementia

Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 07, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was activated Thursday night for a missing woman out of Salt Lake City.

Susan Mary Bishop is 66-years-old and was last seen near 237 S. 1100 E. in Salt Lake City at 8:30 Wednesday morning.

She is white with white hair and blue eyes. She weighs 115 pounds and is about 5'3".

Susan may be wearing a silver jacket with feathers on the hood. She was also last seen carrying a light blue backpack.

Her destination is unknown.

Salt Lake City Police say Susan suffers from dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disease. she does not have access to a cell phone and has not been taking her medication, officials report.

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference case 22-63762.

