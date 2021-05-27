Utah Silver Alert activated for 80-year-old woman who disappeared in Orem

OREM, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert has been activated for an 80-year-old woman who was last seen in Orem early Thursday morning.

According to the alert, Jane Olson Garbe was last seen around 1:20 a.m. in the area of 600 E 500 S.

The alert describes Garbe as Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 165 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, She was last seen wearing green pajamas and she may not be wearing shoes. Garbe also wears an ID bracelet on her wrist.

Orem Police officials say Garbe suffers from dementia and her potential destination is unknown.

Anyone with information on Garbe's whereabouts is urged to call Orem Police at 801-229-7070 or 911.