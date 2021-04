OREM, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was activated Wednesday evening for an 82-year-old man out of Orem.

Tommie Linwood Johnson was last seen around 11 this morning at the Lake Ridge Senior Living on 960 S Geneva Rd.

Johnson is 6' 2" and weighs about 190 pounds. He has blue eyes and is balding with gray hair.

It is unknown what type and color his clothing is.

Johnson has dementia and it is unknown where he is possibly headed.

Anyone with information should call Orem Police Department at 801-229-7070