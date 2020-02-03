Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Utah Silver Alert canceled for Logan man
Posted: 8:47 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 11:49:29-05
LOGAN, Utah — The Utah Silver Alert was been canceled for a Logan man who left his home to visit his son in Fruit Heights Sunday night.
Dennis Joseph Hassan, 80, had been last seen around 9 p.m.
The reason for the cancellation was not immediately known.
