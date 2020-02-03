Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Silver Alert canceled for Logan man

Posted: 8:47 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 11:49:29-05

LOGAN, Utah — The Utah Silver Alert was been canceled for a Logan man who left his home to visit his son in Fruit Heights Sunday night.

Dennis Joseph Hassan, 80, had been last seen around 9 p.m.

The reason for the cancellation was not immediately known.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app