Utah Silver Alert activated for missing American Fork woman

Posted at 8:04 AM, May 05, 2021
AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Law enforcement officials are asking for the public's help in locating an American Fork woman who disappeared Wednesday morning.

According to a Utah Silver Alert issued Wednesday, 66-year-old Lavia Maria Accetta was last seen at 5:37 in the area of 500 S 500 E in American Fork.

The alert says Accetta is Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 184 pounds, with graying dark brown hair worn in a bun. No photographs of Accetta were immediately available.

Accetta was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a blue shirt with print, and no shoes.

According to the alert, Accetta has dementia and she may be unstable walking without her walker.

Anyone with information on Accetta's whereabouts is urged to call Utah Valley Dispatch Special Services at 801-749-3970 or 911.

