Utah Silver Alert activated for Park City man with Alzheimer's

PARK CITY, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was activated Wednesday for a missing man with Alzheimer's last seen in Park City.

Officials say 79-year-old Richard Hoffman was last seen just after 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 2364 W. Red Pine road in Park City.

Hoffman is 5' 7", weighs 170 pounds and has blue eyes and may be wearing beige khaki shorts and blue tie-dye shirt that says "Jeep" upside down.

Hoffman left on foot and may be in the canyons area of Park City. He suffers from Alzheimer's and his destination is unknown.

If you see him or know of his wherabouts, call police at 435-615-3610