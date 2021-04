SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a man out of Salt Lake City who has dementia and schizophrenia.

Salt Lake City Police reports that 37-year-old Andrew Gary Ingersoll was last seen around 2 a.m. on Friday, April 2 near 455 S. 900 E.

He is 5' 7" and weighs about 220 pounds.

Ingersoll has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothing he may be wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000 and reference Case# 21-54991.