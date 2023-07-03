Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old man with dementia out of Kearns

untitled image (19).png
UPD
untitled image (19).png
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 13:14:37-04

KEARNS, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing 68-year-old man who has dementia and was last seen in Kearns.

Jody Corsey has dementia and hallucinations and is pictured with gray hair and a bushy beard.

Police report he was last seen at 11 p.m. on Sunday night in the area of 4800 West 5000 South.

Further details about what clothing Corsey may be wearing, as well as where he may be headed were not made available.

If you see Corsey or know of his whereabouts, contact police at 801-840-4000 and reference case 23-70905.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere