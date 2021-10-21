Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Salt Lake City

items.[0].image.alt
SLCPD
Untitled design (3).jpg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 18:48:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 77-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

Ralph McFalls, who may also go by "Matt," is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. McFalls has black hair, brown eyes and walks with a slouch. He also suffers from Alzheimer's.

He was last seen in the area of 2550 S. Green Street in Salt Lake City.

McFalls may be wearing a turquoise or white T-shirt, jeans or gray sweatpants and a puffy blue ski coat.

He is considered at risk due to his age and mental status. If you have any information on his location, call 801-799-3000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere