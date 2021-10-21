Utah Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 77-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

Ralph McFalls, who may also go by "Matt," is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs about 140 pounds. McFalls has black hair, brown eyes and walks with a slouch. He also suffers from Alzheimer's.

He was last seen in the area of 2550 S. Green Street in Salt Lake City.

McFalls may be wearing a turquoise or white T-shirt, jeans or gray sweatpants and a puffy blue ski coat.

He is considered at risk due to his age and mental status. If you have any information on his location, call 801-799-3000.