Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Salt Lake City

untitled image (90).jpg
SLCPD
untitled image (90).jpg
Posted at 5:34 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 19:35:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 81-year-one woman with dementia out of Salt Lake City.

Karen Droubay was last seen at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Quality Inn near 600 South 200 West.

Officials report she will answer to her name but is not familiar with the area. She may be trying to get to the Sugar House area using public transportation.

Droubay is 5'4", weighs about 110 pounds and has gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top and black pants and carrying a red purse.

If you've seen Droubay or know of her whereabouts, call 801-799-3000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere