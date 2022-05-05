Utah Silver Alert issued for missing woman out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a missing 81-year-one woman with dementia out of Salt Lake City.

Karen Droubay was last seen at 4 p.m. in the parking lot of Quality Inn near 600 South 200 West.

Officials report she will answer to her name but is not familiar with the area. She may be trying to get to the Sugar House area using public transportation.

Droubay is 5'4", weighs about 110 pounds and has gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a white top and black pants and carrying a red purse.

If you've seen Droubay or know of her whereabouts, call 801-799-3000.