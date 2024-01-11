Video shows Utah man unwisely riding scooter through storm

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — As most of Utah struggled with hazardous road conditions during Wednesday afternoon's snowstorm, one guy said, "Hold my beer."

Video taken during the evening commute when the snow was bombarding northern Utah showed the man riding his scooter on a snow-covered street near Eagle Mountain.

The video was shared by Steve Braegger on the Utah's Weather Authority Facebook page.

There are obviously several major problems with the unidentified man's choice of transportation during a serious weather event. Riding completely unprotected when nearby vehicles can slide on unstable roads left him vulnerable to something much worse than a simple accident.

It's also not apparent whether the rider was wearing a helmet when the video was taken.

Many people commented on the man's unwise choice on the FOX 13 News Facebook page.

"Shaking hands with danger," wrote one person, while others wondered if the man was late for a job and had no other means of transportation. Even if a scooter was the rider's only "wheels," the danger far outweighs the determination.