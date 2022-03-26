Silver Alert for missing Weber County man canceled

UPDATE: The alert was canceled Saturday at around 3 p.m.

__________

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Weber County for the second time in a week.

James Buchanan, 75, was last seen Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 5540 South and 1050 East in South Ogden.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Buchanan last Saturday morning, and it was canceled later that same day.

Buchanan is 5'7", 175 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

The alert says he has dementia and type 2 diabetes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Ogden Police at 801-395-8221.